editor's pick topical

1 killed, 2 injured in Chicago shooting, police say

Three men were shot, one fatally, in Little Village Saturday evening, according to Chicago police.

Just before 7 p.m., a citizen called police after they said a vehicle driving northbound slowed down and bumped the curb, police said. Officers responded to the 4200 block of South Cicero Avenue and found a man in his 20s with three gunshot wounds to the torso.

He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were also found both shot once in the arm, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in good condition.

A witness told police that someone in a black Audi SUV shot at all the men, police said.

No arrests have been made, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

