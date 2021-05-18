$10 million bail set for man accused of shooting 2 Chicago police officers

A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered a Chicago man held on $10 million bail after he was charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of two Chicago police officers Sunday morning.
Bruce Lua, 45, faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Lua, who was shot by an officer in the confrontation, remains hospitalized and did not appear in court.
Cook County Judge Arthur Wesley Willis ordered the monetary bond while a request for no bail from prosecutors remains pending.
A defense attorney for Lua said she has not been able to speak to him because of his hospitalization, so Willis set a hearing on the prosecution’s request for Monday.
Around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, two officers were called to the 3600 block of West Douglas Boulevard in the West Side’s Lawndale neighborhood after a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire, prosecutors said at the bail hearing. When the officers arrived, a bystander pointed to Lua, indicating, the officers believed, that Lua had a gun.
The officers started following Lua, who wore dark pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and carried a backpack, prosecutors said. In addition to the ShotSpotter alert, another person called 911 to report gunfire in the area and gave a description matching Lua’s, according to prosecutors.
The officers, in uniform, continued to follow Lua while telling him to “drop it” and “show your hands,” according to prosecutors. Lua never responded to the officers.
Another two officers, also in uniform, arrived in a squad car in the area of the 1500 block of South Lawndale Avenue and got out of the car with their weapons drawn, prosecutors said. Lua walked toward the officers while they ordered him to stop and remove his hands from his pocket.
Lua then removed a handgun from his pocket and began firing at the officers, prosecutors said. Three of the officers returned fire. One officer was hit in the hand and the other, in the hip and shoulder. Lua was shot in the leg.
The officers were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, and were released the same day. Lua was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was still being treated Tuesday.
One officer needs to see a hand specialist, and the other needs assistance walking, prosecutors said.
Willis noted the two police officers were shot multiple times, but said he has not been able to hear the defense’s case for mitigation because of Lua’s condition.
“The individual appears to be going through some sort of mental health crisis,” Willis said.
The judge also set $100,000 bail for a charge of violation of bail bond in a separate case against Lua.