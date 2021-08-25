$100,000 being spent to digitize Lincoln photos

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is launching "Picturing Lincoln," a project to digitize thousands of rare Lincoln images.

Support comes from a $100,000 Illinois State Library grant. Images will be made available to the public through the office's Illinois Digital Archives.

"Picturing Lincoln" will create digital versions of 7,896 posters, photographs, stickers and other items. The work will begin with hundreds of “broadsides,” or posters, such as the one announcing a $100,000 reward for Lincoln’s killer.

Other items to be digitized include a Lincoln family photo album, a schedule for the train carrying his body to Springfield for burial and the only surviving photograph of Lincoln’s body lying in state.

Once a vendor is selected to make digital images of the material, the scanning process will start in early 2022.

It will complement the presidential library and museum’s Papers of Abraham Lincoln, which is annotating and publishing all documents written by Lincoln or to him.

The presidential library will also use the digitized images to create educational resources, such as lesson plans and teaching guides. These will be available for free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.