102-year-old Illinois man survived the Spanish Flu but not COVID-19

"His birthday was a big Zoom call with all of his kids and grandkids from all over the country," said Cleo's son John Koch, who lives in Colorado. "He was not his normal self on the birthday call, but that was before he knew anything. Normally he's perky and making jokes, and things like that, and on the birthday call he was more blah. Then he started complaining to me and my brother, the doctor, about the lack of taste, and he said 'this is not normal for me, I wonder if I have COVID.'"

Cleo Koch got tested the day after Thanksgiving, and his other son, a physician in the Seattle area, retrieved the results over the weekend.

"I had access to his online medical stuff through OSF. When I called him, I realized that it might be available, so while I was talking to him I checked his results and it was positive," Gary Koch said. "He didn't feel bad. He didn't have a fever, he didn't have any cough, he didn't have any shortness of breath. He felt tired, and he had had some GI symptoms, but that was sort of a sensitive part of his physiology, but they weren't terrible."

That Monday Cleo Koch got an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, making him one of the first area residents to receive the newly approved treatment which had just arrived in central Illinois. It ultimately didn't seem to help, John Koch said.