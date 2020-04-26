10th Shelby County resident tests positive for coronavirus

SHELBYVILLE — A 10th Shelby County resident has tested positive for coronavirus disease, health officials said Sunday.
The woman is 64 and "a member of the community integrated living arrangement that three other individuals previously tested positive in. Every resident of the home has now tested positive."
The woman "tested negative last week and developed symptoms less than 24 hours after the negative test. The Health Department then ordered a re-test for the individual, which came back positive."
Officials can't release information about the patient under federal privacy law.
Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois
Brittany Brackney
Scott May
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Rhonda Houk
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Ryan Bliss
Pamela Martin
Allie Adair
Jim Walters
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.