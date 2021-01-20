$11 billion in damage from last summer’s derecho: ‘Historically it produced the most damage in the least amount of time.’

But, Smith said, “What makes the derecho interesting is that historically it produced the most damage in the least amount of time.”

The storm hit everything: homes, businesses, vehicles, the agricultural economy.

Justin Glisan, Iowa’s state climatologist, was at his Des Moines home when the storm arrived. His wife and dog headed to the basement. Before joining them, he looked out the back window.

“It was just a wall of dark,” Glisan said.

Glisan said his predecessor coined the term “derecho” at the University of Iowa, drawing from the Spanish word that can mean “straight on.”

“We can think of them as a line of self-perpetuating thunderstorms,” Glisan said.

A neighbor’s downed maple tree struck the gas main outside of the house, causing a gas leak. A fight or flight response kicked in, Glisan said, and the family ended up in a large parking lot.

“Given that we were surrounded by all these old-growth trees, I’m like, where can we go?” Glisan said.

They didn’t have gas or electricity for five days. Damage to the home ended up in the tens of thousands of dollars.