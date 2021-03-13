11 Illinois Democratic US House members sign letter ripping FEMA’s decision to limit United Center vaccine slots: ‘Pockets of vulnerability exist all across our state’

“It’s a desperate situation but I think time is going to solve this problem as we have more vaccines, more distribution centers,” Durbin said.

Durbin, a Democrat and the state’s senior senator, also said he is continuing to pursue another federally supported vaccination site for the South Side, such as parking areas at Soldier Field and McCormick Place, that would serve “ethnic diversity and other diversity which we don’t have in the initial vaccinations.”

On Tuesday, the city announced the makeup of the roughly 336,000 doses expected to go into arms at the United Center will be 60% Chicago residents, 30% Cook County residents and 10% other Illinoisans. Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said instead of reopening the United Center site to residents outside Cook County, the state would redirect the remaining portion of its allocation to federal mobile vaccination teams, targeting hard-hit communities in the rest of the suburbs and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Chicago is forging ahead with its equity goals at the United Center by signing up residents in five ZIP codes on the South and West Sides: 60608, 60619, 60620, 60649 and 60652. Cook County officials on Thursday said they will also identify the communities most at risk of COVID-19 and with the lowest vaccination rates for sign-ups, to be announced next week.