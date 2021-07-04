 Skip to main content
11 people rescued from sinking boat in Chicago

CHICAGO — Eleven people were rescued from a sinking boat near South Lake Shore Drive on Saturday morning after the police department marine unit and fire department responded to a call about a vessel in distress taking on water.

The boat was sinking in the 5900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, near 59th Street Harbor, around 1 a.m. and was towed to Calumet Harbor by the U.S. Coast Guard, officials said.

One female was treated on scene by the fire department. No other injuries were reported.

Officials do not know what caused the boat to start sinking.

