112 residents, 43 employees at Illinois facilities for disabled have coronavirus

Some families concerned

All of the 23 people at Murray who tested positive for coronavirus live or work in Grape Cottage, one of seven residential buildings, Powers and Winkeler said. The 17 residents are now quarantined in one part of the cottage.

Edwardsville resident Carl Green speaks highly of the care that his brother, John Green, has received at Murray over the past 12 years. But he's uncomfortable knowing that John, who tested negative for coronavirus, is living in the same building as people who tested positive.

John, 59, has an intellectual disability and severe spine curvature that could cause complications if he developed respiratory problems, Green said.

"I'm concerned that they're kind of taking the easy route by putting the positive people on one side and the negative people on the other side, instead of taking another couple of steps to get them completely separated (in different cottages)," Green said. "They're still in the same building. They use the same door. They eat in the same dining room."

On Wednesday, Green expressed his concern in an email to Illinois Rep. Charlie Meier (R-Okawville), whose District 108 includes part of Centralia. Green is still waiting for a reply.