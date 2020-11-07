12 years after Biden came to Springfield, a call for calm as new president-elect (copy)

"Donald Trump’s meritless, contradictory statements and legal filings will not succeed and they will not change the facts: when all the ballots are counted, Joe Biden will have won more votes than any presidential candidate in history, he won by a historic margin and he won states long believed to be Republican strongholds that Donald Trump would easily win," she said in a statement.

She said the election was "a testament to the strength and integrity of our nation’s democratic process, and now is the moment for true leaders in the Republican Party to condemn any and all efforts to undermine confidence in the legitimacy of these results."

Said Durbin: "The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. Now we must come together to heal some of the terrible wounds of our past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America – not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren.”

Durbin, who won re-election on Tuesday, spent about a dozen years in the Senate with Biden, of Delaware, a senator from 1973 to 2009. Then-candidate Obama on a sweltering day in August 2008 held a rally to in front of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to present Biden as his vice presidential pick.