12 years after Biden came to Springfield, a call for calm as new president-elect

SPRINGFIELD — More than 12 years after he was introduced as Barack Obama's running mate in Springfield, Joe Biden last week won Illinois as presidential candidate. On Saturday, TV networks declared he had enough electoral college votes to be called "president elect."
The state's two U.S. senators moved Saturday to call for all lawmakers to work with the new Biden administration.
“President-elect Joe Biden is a public servant in the best sense of the term," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the party's second-ranking member in the Senate, in a statement. "He has taken the strength and wisdom he learned from his family, and his own experiences with loss and hardship, and he has used those lessons to give millions of Americans reasons to hope and ways to heal."
The networks on Saturday called the race for Biden as President Donald Trump and some of his supporters say the declaration is premature.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., on Saturday said those efforts will fail.
"Donald Trump’s meritless, contradictory statements and legal filings will not succeed and they will not change the facts: when all the ballots are counted, Joe Biden will have won more votes than any presidential candidate in history, he won by a historic margin and he won states long believed to be Republican strongholds that Donald Trump would easily win," she said in a statement.
She said the election was "a testament to the strength and integrity of our nation’s democratic process, and now is the moment for true leaders in the Republican Party to condemn any and all efforts to undermine confidence in the legitimacy of these results."
Said Durbin: "The last four years did not break America, but revealed what was already broken. Now we must come together to heal some of the terrible wounds of our past, and together, create a better, more just, more prosperous America – not just for ourselves, but for our children and grandchildren.”
Durbin, who won re-election on Tuesday, spent about a dozen years in the Senate with Biden, of Delaware, a senator from 1973 to 2009. Then-candidate Obama on a sweltering day in August 2008 held a rally to in front of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to present Biden as his vice presidential pick.
Obama during the event called Biden "that rare mix — for decades, he has brought change to Washington, but Washington hasn't changed him."
In Chicago, which launched Obama's political career, cheers and car horns erupted as the Saturday results were announced.
Mat Thambi a clinical assistant professor in the University of Illinois Chicago College of Pharmacy, lives in Oak Park with his wife and children and is a longtime Democrat.
“My biggest emotions right now are relief and excitement and optimism,” he said, moments after media outlets declared Biden the winner. “I’ve been so pessimistic for the last four years, it’s good to have something to look forward to now.”
Thambi, 49, said he feels it will still be a process for the entire country to acknowledge Biden as the winner.
“I feel like a lot of the right wing is not going to consider it fair,” he said, especially since it appears Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania was the biggest deciding factor.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, who has repeatedly clashed with the Trump administration on COVID response, in a tweet said: "America elected a President and Vice President who will lead with compassion, restore dignity to the office, and give us hope for a brighter future. Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on this historic victory! We’re all excited for the better days ahead."
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Kankakee, congratulated Biden and Harris on Twitter.
"Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not," Kinzinger tweeted.
The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.
