13-year-old Eli Coustan is helping Illinoisans find vaccination appointments with his website ILVaccine.org

He squeezes in work on the site while doing his schoolwork remotely. This is the eighth grader’s last year at Haven Middle School before he starts high school in the fall.

His father, Charles Coustan, said the site is a little bit of a 24/7 obsession with Eli. He thinks Eli easily spends 40-plus hours on it per week.

“With the limited availability of other diversions during the pandemic, if he’s going to be stuck at home, at least he’s making a difference,” he said. “This has been an incredible growing experience for him to build the website, but also manage volunteers and think through some of these issues about the broader context of vaccines, public health and access.”

Eli said he recognized there is an issue with people going to underserved neighborhoods and getting vaccines there. He made it a point to put a line at the top of the site: “Some areas are struggling to get their residents vaccinated, so please be conscious of booking in neighborhoods you don’t usually visit.”

“I can’t tell people what to and what not to do, but I just people to be cognizant of it,” he said. “That’s been at the very top of the website for quite a while.”