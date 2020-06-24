16th COVID-19 case reported in Moultrie County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 16th case of COVID-19 in Moultrie County was reported on Wednesday.

"The patient is a male in his 70s and is recovering at home in isolation," the Moultrie County Health Department said in a statement. "Public health officials are contacting all close contacts."

As of Wednesday, 709 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Thirteen have been released from isolation.

