16th COVID-19 case reported in Moultrie County
DECATUR — A 16th case of COVID-19 in Moultrie County was reported on Wednesday. 

"The patient is a male in his 70s and is recovering at home in isolation," the Moultrie County Health Department said in a statement. "Public health officials are contacting all close contacts."

As of Wednesday, 709 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Thirteen have been released from isolation. 

