17-year-old killed, 86-year-old watering her lawn among those shot overnight in Chicago

At least two people, one of them a teenager, were fatally shot on the West Side between late Monday and early Tuesday and several others were struck by gunfire, including an 86-year-old woman shot while watering her lawn, according to Chicago police.

About 9:05 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood for a report of a shooting. Two 17-year-old boys had been standing on a sidewalk when someone in a silver BMW shot at them, police said. One of the teens was hit in the chest and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. The other teen was struck in the right shoulder and he also was taken to Stroger, where he had been listed in fair condition.

The teen who died was identified as Keyshawn Williams, of the 2900 block of West Harrison Street, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A 31-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl also were shot as they sat in a vehicle in Lawndale about 2:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street, police said. A man they didn’t know fired multiple shots toward the vehicle, striking the man seven times in the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, officials said. Information on his identity had not been released as of Tuesday morning.