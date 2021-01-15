18 Chicago police officers disciplined after video shows cops lounging around congressman’s office during George Floyd unrest

During a news conference in June, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the video of the officers began in the early morning hours of June 1, and the officers were there four or five hours. “That’s a personal embarrassment to me,” Lightfoot said then.

A Rush spokesman has said his staff learned about the building being burglarized on May 31, when the alarm system went off, but did not discover the police presence until two days later, when a security service provided video footage that was reviewed June 3.

Rush has said he got a call that his campaign office had been burglarized and later saw surveillance footage of officers “lounging in my office,” including three supervisors, with their feet up on desks and another asleep on the couch.

“They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave while looters were tearing apart businesses within their sight and within their reach,” Rush said at the news conference.

City Hall did not release the video from inside Rush’s office, providing only selected screenshots in a slideshow that played behind the mayor during the news conference. The Police Department did not provide a timeline and would not say when the officers were inside Rush’s campaign office.