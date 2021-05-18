 Skip to main content
18-month-old Illinois girl dies of strangulation in 'tragic' accident, coroner says
18-month-old Illinois girl dies of strangulation in 'tragic' accident, coroner says

PEORIA — A toddler died Saturday night after being tangled in the cords of window blinds, the Peoria County Coroner's Office said Monday.

An autopsy on Monday showed the 18-month-old child suffered strangulation due the cords around the neck, Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

"The death is being investigated as a very tragic accident; no foul play is suspected," he said.

About 6:30 p.m., emergency response workers went to a house within the city of Peoria after the parents found the girl tangled up the cords.

Paramedics found the girl unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse. She was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

This incident is under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.

According a 2017 study by the American Academy of Pediatrics (2017) more than 16,000 children in the United States were treated in emergency departments for injuries caused by window blinds between 1990 and 2015, an average of almost two children every day. During that time frame, 271 children died.

