19-year-old man shot by Rockford officer, marking second man shot by area police this weekend

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force has been called in to investigate another police shooting, the second one in the past two days.

The second shooting took place about 7:20 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue.

According to the Rockford Police Department, an officer shot a 19-year-old man. The man sustained an injury that is not considered life-threatening, police said.

The task force, which investigates police use of force and in-custody deaths, was activated, the department said on its Twitter account about an hour after the shooting.

Police went on to say that any further information would be provided by the task force or Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley.

The task force was called Saturday night, as well.

According to a news release issued by the task force Saturday, Winnebago County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a domestic disturbance about 5:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive when the "situation escalated to an officer-involved shooting."