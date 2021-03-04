1908 Race Riot: Bill establishing Springfield site as National Monument re-enters the House

Legislation that would designate the site of Springfield's 1908 Race Riot as a national monument is back in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Last week, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, introduced the bill that currently has 19 bipartisan co-sponsors.

"The 1908 Springfield Race Riot Site is an important part of our nation's history that must be recognized and preserved," Davis said. "As one of Springfield's representatives in Congress, this is something I've worked on for several years, and I'm proud to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to elevate the status of the Site further. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with lawmakers and the National Park Service to achieve this designation for the Site."

During the riot, a mob of white residents murdered at least two Black residents, burned Black homes and businesses and attacked hundreds of people merely because of the color of their skin.