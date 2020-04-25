You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2,119 new cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois on Saturday
0 comments
breaking top story

2,119 new cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois on Saturday

Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks Saturday in Chicago about the coronavirus pandemic. 

 PROVIDED

CHICAGO — Eighty additional deaths from coronavirus disease in Illinois were reported Saturday by the state Department of Public Health

There also were 2,119 new cases.

The deaths were: 

- Coles County: 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 8 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female over 100

- DuPage County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Jersey County: 1 male 50s

- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Macon County: 1 female 80s

- Madison County: 1 male 90s

- McHenry County: 1 female 90s

- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female over 100

- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female over 100

The health department has recorded 41,777 cases, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is delivering his daily update on the coronavirus pandemic and Illinois

WATCH HERE

Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News