You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
2,126 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois reported Sunday
0 comments
breaking top story

2,126 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois reported Sunday

CHICAGO — An additional 2,126 cases of coronavirus in Illinois were reported Sunday by health officials, bringing the total number of people who have had COVID-19 disease to 43,903.

SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH GOV. J.B. PRITZKER'S SUNDAY PRESS CONFERENCE 

The following 59 deaths also were reported by the state heath department: 

- Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s 

- DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- Kane County: 1 male 60s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- Will County: 2 females 80s

There have been 1,933 deaths in 96 counties in Illinois.

WATCH HERE LIVE 

Sunday update: What's new with coronavirus in Central Illinois and beyond

Toilet paper, cleaning products and now, elastic? Mask makers cope with unexpected COVID-19-related shortages as sewing machine demand jumps.

Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

People finding alternatives for their fitness routines
State and Regional

People finding alternatives for their fitness routines

As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, fitness studios and gymnasiums around the country are shutting their doors and adjusting to a new reality. The sudden shift in operations has inspired creativity and flexibility among Quincy’s studios and gyms, which previously relied almost exclusively on brick-and-mortar locations and on-site physical trainers and wellness coaches.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News