2,157 new COVID cases reported Wednesday in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – A total of 2,157 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were reported Wednesday by the state Department of Public Health.

There also were the following 37 additional confirmed deaths:

- Bureau County: 1 male 90s

- Cook County: 1 female under 20, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 50s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

- Livingston County: 1 female 80s

- Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s

- Morgan County: 1 female 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90s

- Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Pope County: 1 female 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

- Warren County: 1 male 70s

- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

- Williamson County: 1 male 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Other data released Wednesday: 

  • IDPH is reporting a total of 225,627 cases, including 7,954 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
  • The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,362 specimens for a total of 3,831,412
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 19-25 is 4%
  • As of last night, 1,573 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
  • Of those, 350 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators

