2 Bloomington-Normal residents winners in vaccine lottery

SPRINGFIELD — State health officials said Friday a Bloomington and a Normal resident were each chosen as winners of Illinois' "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery.

The Illinois Department of Public Health contacted 22 winners on Thursday representing each of the 11 health regions in Illinois.

Other winners in Central Illinois are located in Springfield, Christian County, Fayette County and Urbana, according a health department statement.

The state said people in Illinois should keep their phones turned on and check their email regularly to find out if they've won. IDPH said it will call from 312-814-3524 or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov, and no personal information will be requested.

Winners must send in their signed authorization form within seven days to accept their prizes, and the winners will be announced eight days after their draw unless they choose to be anonymous.

The release said the vaccination rate in Illinois is continuing to grow week by week. It said an average of 30,700 people got a shot over the last seven days. During the preceding week, 25,000 people got a vaccine, and 21,800 people got a dose the week prior.

The state said 76% of adults in Illinois are vaccinated, and 56% of children ages 12 to 17 have gotten a shot.

People have until Aug. 18 to get vaccinated to be included in the final lottery pool for two $1 million cash prizes for adults, and 17 scholarships for students.

