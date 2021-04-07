2 Chicago-area mayors caught up in federal investigations appear headed to new terms in municipal elections

Two suburban Chicago mayors entangled in law enforcement investigations seemed to be headed to victory in Tuesday’s municipal elections, early returns showed.

In south suburban Crestwood, voters appeared to be backing Mayor Lou Presta’s attempt to win a third term despite facing federal charges that he accepted a $5,000 bribe to promote the red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC, then lied about it to the FBI and IRS.

With all precincts reporting, his opponent, attorney John Toscas, garnered just 35% of the vote while Presta won 62%.

Lyons Mayor Chris Getty has also faced federal scrutiny, with agents raiding his private insurance office and village hall in 2019 as part of a wide-ranging corruption investigation, but appeared to be cruising to reelection.

Getty, who said he has not committed any crime, has not been charged with wrongdoing, but his challenger, former trustee Richard Gatz Jr., said he had gotten into the race “because of all the corruption going on.”

A federal grand jury continues to investigate the case, and prosecutors have said in court that further charges are expected.

Getty was leading Gatz 70% to 30% with all precincts reporting.