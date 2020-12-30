2 Chicago nurses who treated COVID-19 patients have been journaling their experiences

In September, she wrote, the unit had a string of “really sad deaths.”

Recently, Bobier arrived at work and took over care for a patient with the virus. He was dying of cancer, and because he also now had COVID-19, he was transferred from hospice at home with family to being alone at the hospital.

Bobier said she writes to remember. But she will never forget his voice.

“Some of them are burned in my memories,” she said in an interview with the Tribune. “His voice, the over and over, ‘Please save my life,’ it will always be in my memory.”

Personally, this time has been difficult for Bobier. She misses her extended family. She said she lost weight because she’s not eating at work over her concerns about germs. In October, she wrote about her husband being worried about her. “He’s right,” she journaled. “I’m not okay. I’m at a loss for ideas for what will make it better though.”

As a new wave of rising cases hit, she wrote, “When I think about this winter coming, all I think about is darkness. I don’t want to go back to COVID full time. I can’t quite place what about it, but I think it’s the idea of how isolating it all is.”