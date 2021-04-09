2 dead, 1 with life-threatening-injuries after Christian County crash

Two people are dead after a car crash on Illinois 48.

The fatal crash occurred at 11:04 p.m. Thursday in Christian County.

Robert Hodson, 46, was traveling north on Illinois 48 near East 1550 North Road in Taylorville when he crossed into the left lane to pass another vehicle and struck a 2009 Ford Focus head-on, according to Illinois State Police. The driver and rear passenger in the car Hodson hit with his 2018 Jeep Wrangler were pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger in the front seat was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

The identities of those in the Ford Focus are being withheld pending the notification of their families. The driver that died was a 19-year-old woman from Taylorville and the front-seat passenger is a 19-year-old female from Lafayette, Indiana. The passenger in the backseat, who also died at the scene, was a male who has yet to be identified by ISP.

Hodson — who was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and no valid license/expired — was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.