2 dead in crash involving 8 motorcycles on Interstate 80

WILL COUNTY — Two men are dead after a chain-reaction crash involving eight motorcycles Saturday morning in Will County, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

At approximately 10:13 a.m., eight motorcycles, part of a larger group of motorcycles, were traveling westbound on Interstate 80, west of milepost 126.5, near Interstate 55. One of the motorcycles crashed, causing a chain reaction involving all eight motorcycles, the news release stated.

Edwin Torres, 45, Chicago, driving a 2007 purple Harley-Davidson, and John O. Melvin II, 57, DuQuoin, driving a 2004 gold Harley-Davidson, were pronounced dead after the crash, according to ISP.

A 50-year-old man from Carterville was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other drivers – a 45-year-old man from Palatine, a 53-year-old man from Morris, a 58-year-old man from Bartlett, a 41-year-old man from Bloomington and a 51-year-old man from Kenosha, Wisconsin – were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ISP.

All lanes of Interstate 80 westbound were shut down from about 10:19 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the investigation continues.

