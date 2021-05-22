2 held without bond in shooting of 2-year-old in Chicago

CHICAGO — Two men were ordered held without bond Friday in connection with the shooting of a 2-year-old girl who was riding in an SUV with her family last week in Chicago.

Cook County prosecutors said Rodolfo Irigoyen, 21, was driving the vehicle from which David Contreras, 18, fired the shot that wounded the girl on May 14. The two men believed they were targeting rival gang members.

Contreras is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a loaded weapon. Irigoyen is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said a third uncharged attacker, riding in a vehicle behind Contreras and Irigoyen, was in contact via cellphone ordering them where to drive and then yelled “shoot, shoot, shoot” at the gunmen.

A bullet was removed from the girl’s kneecap. Murphy says the girl is expected to recover but will need additional surgery.

Detectives were able to track down suspects in the shooting by city surveillance video, which captured images of the attackers’ car, Murphy said.

Cook County Assistant Public Defender Genevieve O’Toole told Judge Charles Beach it wasn’t clear if the gun confiscated by police was definitely the weapon used.

