2 women shot to death in Central Illinois town, suspect held
2 women shot to death in Central Illinois town, suspect held

VIRGINIA, Ill. — Authorities in central Illinois on Monday identified two women found shot to death early Sunday in a residence in Virginia.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department identified the victims as Kathleen Wzientek, 68, and Brenda Crum, 64, both of Virginia. A male victim also was discovered at the scene of the shooting. Sheriff Devron Ohrn said the man suffered injuries that didn’t require treatment at a hospital.

A 71-year-old suspect was located in Morgan County and was in custody in Jacksonville. Ohm says the suspect knew the victims, but he wouldn’t comment about the relationship.

Virginia, a town of about 1,600 residents, is located about 32 miles (51 km) northwest of Springfield.

