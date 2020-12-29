 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 workers injured in building collapse in Chicago suburb
0 comments
editor's pick topical

2 workers injured in building collapse in Chicago suburb

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WESTMONT — Two workers were critically injured when a building under construction partially collapsed in a Chicago suburb, authorities said.

The building partially collapsed about 12:30 p.m. Monday in west suburban Westmont, leaving the two workers hospitalized with critical injuries that were not considered life-threatening, officials with the Cook County village said.

No details about the collapse were released Monday and officials also did not release information about the injured workers.

The building collapse prompted the temporarily closure of a road along the collapse site, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Westmont officials said the U.S. Department of Labor would investigate the workplace incident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer Makes Deal For 100-Million Doses Of Vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News