2021 Illinois State Fair: Find out how to get a refund for grandstand concert tickets

With the Illinois State Fair just days away from returning following last year's cancellation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the recent rise in cases as a result of the Delta variant, those who previously purchased grandstand concert tickets can now receive a refund.

Tickets purchased in person or by phone through the state fair grandstand office can be refunded by submitting a form with the purchased ticket(s) attached. The refund form is available at the state fair box office and online at the bottom of the Illinois State Fair page at www2.illinois.gov/statefair/Pages/Covid19Safety.aspx. The refund form and ticket(s) can either be mailed to, or dropped off at, the state fair box office.

Customers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will need to contact the ticket sales and distribution company directly to request a refund, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

For those who plan to attend performances during the Aug. 12-22 Illinois State Fair, proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests are required for the standing-room-only area at outdoor grandstand concerts, according to public health officials.

Masks must be worn at all grandstand performances and in indoor public places throughout the fairgrounds during the 11-day event, based on recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinations and negative COVID-19 tests won't be required for general fairgoers.

