2021 Illinois State Fair: How to get a refund for grandstand concert tickets

SPRINGFIELD — With the Illinois State Fair just days away from returning following last year's cancellation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and
Tickets purchased in person or by phone through the state fair grandstand office can be refunded by submitting a form with the purchased ticket(s) attached. The refund form is available at the state fair box office and online at the bottom of the Illinois State Fair page at www2.illinois.gov/statefair/Pages/Covid19Safety.aspx. The refund form and ticket(s) can either be mailed to, or dropped off at, the state fair box office.
For those who plan to attend performances during the Aug. 12-22 Illinois State Fair, proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests are required for the standing-room-only area at outdoor grandstand concerts, according to public health officials.
Masks must be worn at all grandstand performances and in indoor public places throughout the fairgrounds during the 11-day event, based on recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinations and negative COVID-19 tests won't be required for general fairgoers.
At least 44 people were shot in fewer than 17 hours, seven of them fatally, including a Chicago police officer who was killed by gunfire as she and her partner were making a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood.
Federal investigators hoped Sunday to recover the wreckage of a sightseeing plane that crashed in southeast Alaska, killing six people, but the timing of the recovery depended on the weather, a National Transportation Safety Board official said.