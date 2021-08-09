 Skip to main content
2021 Illinois State Fair: How to get a refund for grandstand concert tickets

SPRINGFIELD — With the Illinois State Fair just days away from returning following last year's cancellation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and

Tickets purchased in person or by phone through the state fair grandstand office can be refunded by submitting a form with the purchased ticket(s) attached. The refund form is available at the state fair box office and online at the bottom of the Illinois State Fair page at www2.illinois.gov/statefair/Pages/Covid19Safety.aspx. The refund form and ticket(s) can either be mailed to, or dropped off at, the state fair box office.

Top Illinois health official says COVID-19 politics, misinformation are harming people

Customers who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will need to contact the ticket sales and distribution company directly to request a refund, according to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

For those who plan to attend performances during the Aug. 12-22 Illinois State Fair, proof of vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests are required for the standing-room-only area at outdoor grandstand concerts, according to public health officials.

Masks must be worn at all grandstand performances and in indoor public places throughout the fairgrounds during the 11-day event, based on recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccinations and negative COVID-19 tests won't be required for general fairgoers.

Free masks will be provided at entrances to the fair and at the grandstand, where the concert performances will take place.

