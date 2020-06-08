You are the owner of this article.
23 COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois on Monday
SPRINGFIELD — State health officials on Monday said there were 658 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Sunday.

The following 23 deaths also were reported: 

- Cook County: 1 male 50s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

Also new Monday:

  • The Illinois Department of Public Health says there have been 128,415 cases of COVID-19, including 5,924 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois
  • Age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100
  • Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 16,099 specimens, for a total of 1,058,873
  • The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 1–7 is 5%.

