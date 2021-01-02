29 COVID deaths in Illinois is lowest one-day total in weeks

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois' public health department reported Saturday there were 29 COVID-19-related deaths, the smallest one-day total in the state since mid-November.
Not only was the total, included in a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health, lower than any single day since Nov. 13, but it is about a quarter of the 111 deaths the state has been averaging over the past two weeks.
The latest numbers bring the number of COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 16,674 and the number of cases to 975,352.
The health department also reported that there were 4,762 new confirmed and probable, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 975,352.
But the release included a potentially worrisome statistic, as well. The cases that were detected among 61,987 tests submitted on New Year's Day helped raise the statewide average positivity rate over the past week to 8.3% from 6.8% rate a week ago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Coronavirus survivor thankful to be home
Returning home for Christmas
Brandon Pendergrass and his wife, Emily, read signs left outside their home in Willisville, Ill., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Returning home for Christmas
Brandon Pendergrass and his wife, Emily, tear up while he reads a message she sent to his cellphone on their anniversary in November at their house in Willisville, Ill., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. She sent messages every night detailing what had happened that day because she knew a lot would be forgotten by the time he woke up. Brandon Pendergrass was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in October and was hospitalized a short time later. He returned home on Monday, Dec. 22, after stays in four different hospitals and almost a month on a ventilator, in time to be with family over his favorite holiday, Christmas.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Returning home for Christmas
"It is great to have you back," says Billy Pendergrass, left, while hugging his son, Brandon Pendergrass, at Brandon's home in Willisville, Illinois, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. It was the first time they were together since Brandon was hospitalized.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Returning home for Christmas
Brandon Pendergrass, followed by his wife, Emily, heads back to the couch after grabbing a drink in their home in Willisville, Illinois, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Pendergrass, who is recovering from COVID-19, uses a walker to move around because he still gets tired quickly and sudden movements can be disorienting.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Returning home for Christmas
Brandon Pendergrass, front, and his wife, Emily, read signs left outside their house in Willisville, Ill., by community members and family on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Brandon Pendergrass was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in October and was hospitalized a short time later. He returned home on Monday, Dec. 22, after stays in four different hospitals and almost a month on a ventilator, in time to be with family over his favorite holiday, Christmas. Pendergrass uses a walker to move around because he still gets tired quickly and sudden movements can be disorienting, but his health is much better than even a few weeks ago.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
IMG_2155
Brandon Pendergrass, 29, and his wife, Emily, 28, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 and were just three days away from the end of their quarantine when he started to have trouble breathing, so he went to the ER at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital on Oct. 21. The last thing Brandon remembers is calling his wife, because 30 minutes later, he was intubated and put on a ventilator. That day he was transferred to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he spent the night, and the next day he was airlifted to SSM Health Saint Louis University (SLU) Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. While at SLU Hospital, he was put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and was in very critical condition. At one point he was even being considered for a lung transplant. (Photos courtesy of the Pendergrass family)
IMG_2151
Brandon Pendergrass and his wife, Emily, 28, were both diagnosed with COVID-19 and were just three days away from the end of their quarantine when he started to have trouble breathing, so he went to the ER at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital on October 21. The last thing Brandon remembers is calling his wife, because 30 minutes later, he was intubated and put on a ventilator. That day he was transferred to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale where he spent the night, and the next day he was airlifted to SSM Health Saint Louis University (SLU) Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. While at SLU Hospital, he was put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and was in very critical condition. At one point he was even being considered for a lung transplant. (Photos courtesy of the Pendergrass family)
