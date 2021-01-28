 Skip to main content
3,751 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, 81 deaths
3,751 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois, 81 deaths

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois public health officials announced Wednesday 3,751 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to more than 1.1 million.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 81 new deaths linked to the coronavirus for a total of 18,964.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have tested 80,124 specimens for COVID-19. As a result, the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 5.6%.

As of late Tuesday, 2,931 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those, 591 patients were in intensive care units and 300 patients were on ventilators.

