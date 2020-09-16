3 people dead after house fire in northern Illinois town

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEVILLE — Three people have died in a house in northern Illinois, authorities said.

The fire in Orangeville, a town northwest of Rockford near the Wisconsin state line, was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said.

First responders arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, WREX-TV reported.

Two people were found dead in the home, and a third died at a hospital, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0