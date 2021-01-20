3-year-old fell out window in Rock Island, died from cold

ROCK ISLAND — A 3-year-old Rock Island girl died after she fell out a window in the night and couldn't get back into her home.

Charlotte Handelman died as a result of hypothermia, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The girl, who went by "Charlie," appears to have fallen out a second-floor window between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, when she was found outside.

Rock Island police responded to the scene after a fire department ambulance was called for an unconscious child.

"It's being investigated as nothing more than a tragic accident," said Brian Gustafson, Rock Island County coroner. "She was a beautiful little girl. It's absolutely tragic."

Gustafson took the child to Peoria early Wednesday for an autopsy.

The accident occurred in the 1500 block of 14 1/2 Street, and the child was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island, where she was pronounced dead.

