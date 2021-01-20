34 Chicago police officers to help keep Washington safe on unprecedented Inauguration Day

The theme for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be "America United," an issue that's long been a central focus for Biden but one that's taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Right before graduation from the police academy, when Chicago police officers get their stars and are granted police powers, they swear an oath to defend the Constitution.

But rarely do they enjoy such a literal opportunity to protect democracy, with 34 officers sent to Washington, D.C., to help protect the transition of power on Inauguration Day — something that feels more like defending the Constitution than in years past after the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, said Officer Michael Carroll.

“Every officer took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and this is a constitutional process, so to work in this kind of capacity, it’s almost like … there is more meaning now because of the events that happened ( Jan. 6), there’s more meaning to that oath,” said Carroll, who works in the department’s news affairs division and is the spokesman for the Chicago officers who were sworn in as special deputy U.S. Marshals for their brief trip.

To be considered for the job, officers had to have volunteered in late summer. Upon acceptance, they had to undergo additional training to learn about differences in procedures in Chicago and Washington. Officers from across the city were selected, he said.