SPRINGFIELD — State public health officials reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with 34 more deaths.

The IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases of the coronavirus, including 9,418 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people were reported hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 511 in intensive care units and 197 on ventilators, according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate through Thursday was 5.6%.

The state reported deaths in the following counties. (Because of the timing of state data reporting, some individual county health departments may have previously reported the information about deaths in their areas.

• Adams County: 1 female 70s

• Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

• Clark County: 1 female 80s

• Clinton County: 1 male 90s

• Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

• DeWitt County: 1 female 70s

• Jefferson County: 1 male 60s

• Kane County: 1 female 70s

• Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

• Lake County: 1 female 70s

• LaSalle County: 2 females 90s

• Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• Madison County: 1 female 80s

• McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

• Shelby County: 1 female 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

• Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

• Vermilion County: 2 males 70s

• Warren County: 1 male 90s

• White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

• Will County: 1 female 70s

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.