 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4,000 new COVID cases announced in Illinois on Tuesday
0 comments
topical alert top story

4,000 new COVID cases announced in Illinois on Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With colder weather returning, experts are weighing in on the impacts that heating systems may have on the spread of COVID-19 indoors.

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 4,000 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state.

There have been a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths. The recovery rate as of Tuesday was 97%. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 20-26 is 6.4%.

The following 46 deaths also were announced: 

Adams County: 1 female 70s

Carroll County: 1 male 90s

Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 2 female 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Moultrie County: 1 female 50s

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pike County: 1 female 70s

Richland County: 2 females 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Warren County: 1 male 60s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

Woodford County: 1 male 90s

Also Tuesday, the city of Chicago added Florida to its travel quarantine order on Tuesday and warned that Michigan could be added next week as coronavirus cases continue to rise, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

That makes 31 states, as well as Puerto Rico, on the city’s list of places residents can’t travel to without quarantining.

“This is the worst we are doing on COVID as a country since the beginning,” Arwady said.

Chicago’s averaging nearly 800 new cases a day, Arwady said. To put it into perspective, she said, 400 new daily cases was a level of concern and 200 was the level the city wanted to stay under.

“It’s heading the wrong way,” she said.

Test positivity in Chicago is at 7.8%, according to Illinois public health guidelines, Arwady said. City officials wanted to be under 5% and was until just a few weeks ago, she said.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report. 

The Illinois graduated tax amendment explained

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Unit 5 students return for classes during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News