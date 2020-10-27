4,000 new COVID cases announced in Illinois on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 4,000 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state.
There have been a total of 382,985 cases, including 9,568 deaths. The recovery rate as of Tuesday was 97%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 20-26 is 6.4%.
The following 46 deaths also were announced:
Adams County: 1 female 70s
Carroll County: 1 male 90s
Clinton County: 1male 60s, 1 male 80s
Coles County: 1 female 90s
Cook County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
Jo Daviess County: 2 females 90s
Kane County: 1 male 80s
Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
LaSalle County: 2 female 80s
Macon County: 1 female 70s
Madison County: 1 female 80s
Mason County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
Moultrie County: 1 female 50s
Support Local Journalism
Pike County: 1 female 70s
Richland County: 2 females 90s
Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
Warren County: 1 male 60s
Wayne County: 1 male 90s
Whiteside County: 1 female 80s
Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
Woodford County: 1 male 90s
Also Tuesday, the city of Chicago added Florida to its travel quarantine order on Tuesday and warned that Michigan could be added next week as coronavirus cases continue to rise, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.
That makes 31 states, as well as Puerto Rico, on the city’s list of places residents can’t travel to without quarantining.
“This is the worst we are doing on COVID as a country since the beginning,” Arwady said.
Chicago’s averaging nearly 800 new cases a day, Arwady said. To put it into perspective, she said, 400 new daily cases was a level of concern and 200 was the level the city wanted to stay under.
“It’s heading the wrong way,” she said.
Test positivity in Chicago is at 7.8%, according to Illinois public health guidelines, Arwady said. City officials wanted to be under 5% and was until just a few weeks ago, she said.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
The Illinois graduated tax amendment explained
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.