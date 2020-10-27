4,000 new COVID cases announced in Illinois on Tuesday

That makes 31 states, as well as Puerto Rico, on the city’s list of places residents can’t travel to without quarantining.

“This is the worst we are doing on COVID as a country since the beginning,” Arwady said.

Chicago’s averaging nearly 800 new cases a day, Arwady said. To put it into perspective, she said, 400 new daily cases was a level of concern and 200 was the level the city wanted to stay under.

“It’s heading the wrong way,” she said.

Test positivity in Chicago is at 7.8%, according to Illinois public health guidelines, Arwady said. City officials wanted to be under 5% and was until just a few weeks ago, she said.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

The Illinois graduated tax amendment explained