 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4,822 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 107 deaths
0 comments
editor's pick topical

4,822 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 107 deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois public health officials reported 4,822 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 107 additional deaths.

The confirmed and probable coronavirus cases detected among 86,121 tests put the preliminary statewide test positivity from Jan.13 through Jan. 19 at 6.8%.

The Illinois Department of Health is reporting 1,081,354 COVID-19 cases, including 18,398 deaths, since the start of the pandemic. As of late Tuesday, 3,284 people were reported hospitalized in Illinois with coronavirus, with 722 of those in intensive care units.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News