4 dead, 2 injured in suburban Chicago car crash

Four people died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Hickory Hills and two others were injured, officials said.

The Hickory Hills Police Department responded to a call about a traffic accident at 2:24 p.m., according to a statement from the Hickory Hills Police Department. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and four others were taken to local hospitals.

Two more people later died from injuries suffered in the crash, according to preliminary information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office had not released the names of the people who died as of Sunday morning. The conditions of the two other people who were injured were not immediately available.

