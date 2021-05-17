4 hurt in Beardstown fire

The mayor of Beardstown on Monday said the community's fire chief was hurt fighting a apartment building blaze.

Fire engulfed an apartment building in the 600 block of East Fourth Street in Beardstown late Sunday, injuring a total of three firefighters.

The building, which is privately owned and is just off the downtown area, was formerly known as the Meyer Hotel and was converted into apartments.

Beardstown Mayor Tim Harris confirmed Monday that one of the injured firefighters was Beardstown Fire Chief Brian Becker, 46.

Becker, who is the full-time chief, was transported to Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. A news release from the city of Beardstown Monday said Becker's injuries are "serious."

One other firefighter was still being treated for injuries while another firefighter was treated and released.

The fire department in Beardstown is a largely volunteer force and was helped out Sunday by multiple crews from surrounding counties.

At least one resident of the apartment complex was also being treated for injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting 14 residents who were displaced by the fire.