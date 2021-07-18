4 Indiana hunters plead guilty in Illinois poaching case

SPRINGFIELD — Four hunters from Indiana have pled guilty and paid fines in a southern Illinois poaching case, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The four hunters were accused of deer hunting with rifles without required permits or hunting licenses and had two untagged, harvested deer with them. They pled guilty in Williamson County to unlawful use of a rifle.
The four hunters were sentenced to one year of supervision, forfeited four rifles and paid $5,000 in fines, according to a recent IDNR news release.
Illinois Conservation Police donated the untagged deer to a local animal rehabilitator to help feed injured wildlife.
"Our Conservation Police go to great efforts to catch those who violate our laws and the Williamson County State's Attorney's Office has again proven to be a strong ally in protecting our resources," Sergeant Kris Taylor, with the Department of Natural Resources, said in the release.
A's for the Cardinals aces, but not for their bosses: See the full midterm report card
PITCHING: JACK FLAHERTY
He seemed destined for a spot in the All-Star Game before popping an oblique muscle on May 31 while batting against the Dodgers. Flaherty (8-1, 2.90 ERA) benefited from excellent run support, but his fielders stuck him with seven unearned runs. He met the quality start metric in seven of his 11 starts and held opponents to a .196 batting average and .610 on-base plus slugging percentage. In his last six starts before getting hurt he struck out 40 batters in 33 2/3 innings.
GRADE: A
ALEX REYES
He is eager to return to the starting rotation, but he earned an All-Star Game invite while rebuilding arm strength this season in the closer’s role. Reyes (1-3, 1.53 ERA) converted all 20 save opportunities while holding opponents to a .154 batting average. He walked too many batters (32 in 41 1/3 innings) and he threw nine wild pitches, so many of his ninth innings turned into an adventure.
GRADE: A
ADAM WAINWRIGHT
In baseball terms, Wainwright is old. He turns 40 next month. Yet he continued to taunt his doubters by grinding out strong outings. As the team’s stopper he helped prevent a Diamondbacks-caliber collapse. Wainwright exceeded expectations in his 17 starts (7-5, 3.58 ERA). In 10 starts at home he produced a 2.55 ERA. He took pressure off the battered bullpen by working seven or more innings eight times.
GRADE: A
GIOVANNY GALLEGOS
Umpires took away his hat, but they could not strip him of his effectiveness. Gallegos (5-2, one save, 13 holds, 2.72 ERA) remained one of the better set-up men in baseball. Only two of his 15 inherited runners scored. His strikeouts-to-walks ratio was 54-10 in 46 1/3 innings. Opponents hit just .144 against him with a .457 OPS. Gallegos suffered five blown saves, but the Cardinals only lost two of those games.
GRADE: A-MINUS
KWANG HYUN KIM
His back injury and re-injury slowed him earlier this season, but he has finally settled back into his role as a reliable mid-rotation starter. Kim (4-5, 3.11 ERA) has won his last three starts while allowing just one run on 11 hits in 18 innings. He worked 13 innings in his last two starts after completing six innings just once in his first 10 tries.
GRADE: B
GENESIS CABRERA
As Bryce Harper discovered, Cabrera can get a bit wild. He walked 24 batters, hit four others and threw six wild pitches in 41 innings. Cabrera (1-3, 3.95 ERA) allowed 11 of 29 inherited runners to score and he blew his only save opportunity. But he also struck out 47 batters, limited opponents to a .228 batting average and earned 12 holds as the team’s primary seventh-inning option.
GRADE: B-MINUS
WADE LEBLANC
The Cardinals pulled him off the pile and got decent mileage from him, first in relief and then as a starter. LeBlanc (0-1, 3.20 ERA) hit three batters and walked eight in 19 2/3 innings – but that was pinpoint control compared to some of his new teammates. He worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his second start, a 3-2 loss at Colorado. That performance should keep him in the rotation while the team waits for Flaherty and Miles Mikolas to return.
GRADE: C
RYAN HELSLEY
He has recovered from a rough month of May (10 runs allowed in 8 2/3 innings) to become a decent fourth or fifth option for high leverage work. Overall Helsley (4-4, one save, 4.71 ERA) has struck out 33 batters in 36 1/3 innings. He also has walked 22 and thrown five wild pitches. On the other hand, he has allowed just four of 23 inherited runners to score.
GRADE: C
JORDAN HICKS
It’s not easy to come back from Tommy John surgery, as he proved. Hicks (three holds, 5.40 ERA) struck out 10 batters in 10 innings in his 10 outings before his elbow problems returned. One bad outing (three runs allowed, one batter retired against the Cincinnati Reds) wrecked his ERA. He may or may not get a chance to melt that number down in the second half.
GRADE: C
JOHN GANT
He lobbied hard for a spot in the starting rotation, then pitched his way out of it. Gant completed six innings in just two of his 14 starts before moving to the bullpen. He walked 48 batters in 64 2/3 innings as a starter, yet he posted a 3.76 ERA for those outings. He has a 1.29 ERA in seven relief appearances, but he walked five batters in seven innings. Somehow he has posted solid overall numbers (4-6, 3.52 ERA) despite his wildness.
GRADE: C-MINUS
ANDREW MILLER
He was god-awful in April while allowing seven runs in 7 1/3 innings on 12 hits, four walks and a hit batter. Once his foot injury healed and he got his mechanics back in order, Miller allowed just one run in his next 12 1/3 innings. He has a 3.66 ERA in 22 outings overall, which isn’t bad, but he allowed four of his nine inherited runners to score. And Miller is making $12 million this season to be used largely in lower-leverage spots.
GRADE: C-MINUS
SETH ELLEDGE
He struck out 11 batters in 11 outings covering 11 2/3 innings. That’s the good news. But Elledge (1-0, 4.63 ERA) allowed 13 hits, gave up seven walks and hit a batter. While he was only credited with six runs allowed, Elledge allowed eight of his 10 inherited runners to score. So he was largely reduced to disaster duty before returning to Triple-A Memphis for more work.
GRADE: D-PLUS
JOHAN OVIEDO
Circumstances forced him into the rotation and kept him there when he wasn’t ready to face a steady diet of big league hitting. The result: An 0-5 record and 5.09 ERA in 12 outings, including 11 starts. The Cardinals are 3-8 in games he started. Oviedo hit four batters and walked 30 others in his 53 innings. He allowed 53 hits, including seven homers. His future still looks bright, but his lack of command makes the present tense.
GRADE: D-PLUS
DANIEL PONCE DE LEON
He has battled shoulder soreness and wildness during what could have been his breakout season. Ponce de Leon (1-1, two saves in three opportunities, 7.02 ERA) started two games and worked 15 in relief. He walked 13 batters, hit five more and allowed 27 hits in 24 1/3 innings. But one terrible start – seven runs allowed, just four batters retired against the Milwaukee Brewers April 11 – made his season look even more disappointing than it was.
GRADE: D-PLUS
CARLOS MARTINEZ
The Tsunami was a disaster this season. Martinez mixed a handful of impressive starts with much exasperation. He allowed five or more runs six times. In his final two outings he allowed just two runs in 9 1/3 innings before bowing out with torn thumb ligaments suffered while batting. With an expiring contract (the Cardinals have a $500,000 buyout), a 4-9 record and a 6.34 ERA, he may have delivered his last pitch as a Cardinal.
GRADE: D
KODI WHITLEY
From late April into May he did a nice job, stacking up seven straight scoreless relief outings. Then Whitley allowed five runs without retiring a batter in his next two outings. He bounced back to retire two batters in his next outing ... and then a back injury shelved him. Overall he walked seven batters and allowed seven hits in 10 1/3 innings. He posted a 6.10 ERA and allowed five of his 11 inherited runners to score.
GRADE: D
JAKE WOODFORD
When he came into games, typically the scenario was grim. Woodford filled the mop-up role before returning to Memphis to resume his training as a starting pitcher. He hit seven batters and walked 14 more in 25 1/3 innings. Woodford (1-1, 4.62 ERA) allowed 23 hits, five of them homers. He inherited 24 runners and 15 of them scored, so his ERA is not indicative of his ineffectiveness.
GRADE: D
JUNIOR FERNANDEZ
He still has a big arm ... but he still lacks command. Fernandez has walked 12 batters, thrown a wild pitch and committed a balk in his 16 2/3 innings. He also has allowed 21 hits, so opponents have built an .851 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against him. Fernandez had a 5.94 ERA for his 13 relief appearances and four of his six inherited runners have scored.
GRADE: D
TYLER WEBB
Long story short, Webb washed off the roster because he couldn’t get anybody out. He walked 19 batters and allowed 22 hits in 16 1/3 innings before finally getting designated for assignment. Webb allowed at least one run 10 times during a span of 13 games – which is nearly impossible for a relief pitcher to do. The Cardinals kept waiting for him to regain his 2020 form (2.08 ERA, .218 batting average against) but it never happened.
GRADE: F
MILES MIKOLAS
His comeback from forearm repairs was slowed by shoulder trouble. Then his comeback from shoulder trouble was derailed by more forearm trouble. So Mikolas has worked a grand total of four innings this season while raking in his $17 million salary. He hopes to rejoin the rotation in August, but at this point fans aren’t holding their breath.
GRADE: INCOMPLETE
OWNERSHIP
Bill DeWitt Jr. deserves high marks for taking on the enormous financial commitment to Nolan Arenado. As DeWitt noted, it’s incumbent on the franchise to acquire premier talent for its highly supportive fan base. So he was willing to add even more money to the back end of Arenado’s contract to get some restructuring for cash flow reasons. But ... earlier DeWitt ordered some fiscal belt-tightening due to the staggering revenue losses from the pandemic. While understandable, that decision helped leave the Cardinals with a weak bench and unproven pitching depth coming into the season. So DeWitt shares some responsibility for the disappointment that unfolded.
GRADE: C
MANAGEMENT
John Mozeliak and Co. deserve much credit for executing the complex Arenado trade. The Cardinals’ front office took full advantage of the hapless Colorado Rockies management team and rescued an elite player from a bad franchise. On the other hand, Mozeliak’s previous asset mismanagement left the Cardinals with dead money on the payroll. That limited the team’s ability to spend on other upgrades. The front office assembled one of the franchise’s worst Triple-A teams in memory, so there was little help on the farm when injuries hit. The Cardinals came into the season with a weak bench, a problem which remained unresolved at the break. Belatedly the management rounded up low-cost pitching help to offset some of the injuries, but those moves might have been too little, too late.
GRADE: D
FIELD STAFF
The Cardinals were rolling along with a 30-22 record despite their injuries and insufficient depth. Then they lost 18 of 24 games during the softest stretch of their first-half schedule. The Cardinals finally pulled out of that stunning downturn, but the damage was done. Manager Mike Shildt kept saying the team knew how to win ... and yet the losses mounted. The loss of key players for long stretches played a large factor in this struggle, but so did the pitching staff’s persistent wildness and the hitters’ inability to adjust on the fly. Pitching coach Mike Maddux couldn’t find solutions as the slump worsened. Neither could hitting coach Jeff Albert. As a result, an unsettling malaise settled over the team as the slump worsened. Management stood behind this beleaguered group and the Cardinals finally stabilized. Still, they will come out of the All-Star break in third place, eight games back of the Milwaukee Brewers and four back of the Cincinnati Reds.
GRADE: D