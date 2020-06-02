4 police officers shot in downtown St. Louis
0 comments
editor's pick

4 police officers shot in downtown St. Louis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marchers wind through Downtown St. Louis

Alexis Adams, center right, and Sheldon Lewis Gooch, center left, march down Market Streetat the front of a large group of protestors during an event organized by ExpectUS in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. Protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — Four police officers have been shot in downtown St. Louis, police say.

All four officers are conscious and breathing, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Before the shooting, police deployed multiple rounds of tear gas and flash bangs near Olive and 16th streets. About 90 seconds later, there was heavy gunfire from the same area.

UPDATES FROM THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH 

Photos: Violence hits downtown St. Louis after peaceful protests

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News