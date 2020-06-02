4 police officers shot in downtown St. Louis

The person was one of hundreds of people who flocked to the regional tourist destination and attended parties that drew outrage and fear nationwide when they were caught on video showing attendees flouting social-distancing guidelines.
“OK, well thank you very much J.B.,” Trump said in response on the call about riot response. “I don't like your rhetoric much either because I watched it with respect to the coronavirus, and I don't like your rhetoric much either."
One day after calling up 375 members of the Illinois National Guard in Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker announced another 250 guardsmen will be activated as he issued disaster proclamations for nine counties amid ongoing protests and riots across the state.
Tucked in near the end of the 465-page budget implementation bill that passed the Illinois General Assembly late Saturday night was a provision giving Medicaid access to noncitizens over 65 years old and whose income is $12,670 or less, which is at or under the federal poverty level.
A group of protesters gathered in the parking lot of the East Peoria Walmart on Saturday night, and at two points police there fired pepper balls onto the ground near a shopping-cart barrier set up by protesters between the groups.
Alexis Adams, center right, and Sheldon Lewis Gooch, center left, march down Market Streetat the front of a large group of protestors during an event organized by ExpectUS in Downtown St. Louis on Monday, June 01, 2020. Protesters were demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in custody of Minneapolis police officers. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.