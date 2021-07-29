 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

40,000 customers lost power as storms moved through Chicago suburbs overnight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

As many as 40,000 Commonwealth Edison customers lost power in the Chicago area overnight when severe thunderstorms moved through the northwest suburbs with winds as strong as 75 mph beginning around 2:10 a.m., according to a spokesman for the utility and the National Weather Service.

By 8:30 a.m., John Schoen, a ComEd spokesman, said crews had gotten to about half the calls, with power already restored to some 20,000 customers. The main damage from the storm system, most of which hit north of the Wisconsin border, was downed tree limbs and power lines, according to meteorologists.

Ride-share prices are rising. Will they ever go back down?

Forecasters Wednesday had warned of the possibility of a derecho in the Chicago area overnight but the city and suburbs seem to have been widely spared significant damage from severe weather that rolled through.

Areas such as Dallas are weeks behind the average pace for first 100-degree day, which will arrive soon as smothering heat blankets the Central states.

Among the damage reports the weather service compiled overnight were:

  • Downed power lines and a damaged vehicle along Forest Drive in Antioch.
  • Large tree limbs down in Mundelein near Shaddle Avenue and Frenchie Drive.
  • A tree was completely knocked over blocking Old Barrington Road in Lake Barrington.
  • Wires were downed and trees were on fire in Maple Park in Kane County.
  • A large tree was downed in Schaumburg, blocking Spring Valley Court.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: History Museum preservation continues in downtown Bloomington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News