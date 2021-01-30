447 area code change to dial in soon

JACKSONVILLE — The introduction of the new 447 area code in Illinois is set to happen soon, meaning all 10 digits of a phone number will be required to make a local call in the current 217 area.

The change takes effect Feb. 27.

"After Feb. 27, callers will have to dial the full area code plus phone number to reach the number they're calling," said George Light, engineering analyst with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The 447 area code then will start showing up about 30 days later, Light said.

With the change, consumers will need to double-check any local numbers they have on speed-dial to ensure those numbers include the 217 area code. Otherwise, the call will not go through.

The 447 area code was chosen by a numbering administrator to join the 217 area code's coverage zone to ensure the region doesn't run out of available phone numbers.

The commerce commission ordered an area code overlay for the 217 area code region in 2006, with the stipulation that it be added when available phone numbers using the 217 prefix were exhausted.

