447 area code ready for big moment

But those who need a new phone or new phone service may be assigned the new area code. Light says it will be a trickle-down effect where only a small percentage of people will have the new area code for a time before it becomes prominent within the region.

"For a very long period of time, 99.9% of the numbers will be 217," Light said. "Generally, it will be cellular providers (who have the new number first) because they have larger volumes of people coming in, signing up, switching over, getting new phones. Usually, when you see the new area code, it's typically a cellular provider.

"It's going to be gradual. You won't wake up one morning and see 447 billboards and signs all over the place. It'll happen very slowly."

The question of whether or not the 447 area code is able to gain traction in a town used to 217 will be a function of demand for the brand new numbers. Springfield is likely to see the new number quicker, as it is a larger area with more people and will likely have more requests for the new numbers.

"Eventually, they'll trickle out into the mainstream everywhere," Light said.