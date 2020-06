45 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported an additional 45 COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 6,625 deaths since the pandemic started.

The ones announced Saturday are:

- Boone County – 1 female 90s

- Cook County – 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s

- DuPage County – 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

- Kane County – 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

- Lake County – 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

- McHenry County – 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- Peoria County – 1 female 80s

- St. Clair County – 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Will County – 1 male 70s

The data released Saturday shows 634 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, for a total of 136,104.