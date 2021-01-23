4th person charged in killing of retired Chicago firefighter

CHICAGO (AP) — A shoe that fell from the foot of a 19-year-old led to his arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a retired firefighter, a Cook County prosecutor said Friday.

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy told a judge during a bond hearing that Jaylen Saulsberry, of Chicago Heights, left behind the shoe at the scene of Dwain Williams' murder on Dec. 3.

Saulsberry was arrested Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport after being extradited from Pennsylvania. He was ordered held without bond on first-degree murder charges.

Murphy said Saulsberry joined another suspect in firing at the 65-year-old Williams during an attempted carjacking. In addition to first-degree murder, police say Saulsberry was also wanted on three warrants, including one for possession of a stolen motor vehicle and another for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, Williams left a store in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the city’s South Side when two people demanded the keys to his SUV. Williams, who had a concealed carry permit, pulled out his gun and exchanged fire with his assailants. He was shot in the stomach and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Three others, Dwain Cunigan, known as Dwain Johnson, 20-year-old Devon Barron and a 15-year-old boy, have also been charged with murder in Williams' death.

