5 hurt in Chicago high-rise carbon monoxide leak, fire
CHICAGO — Five people were hurt early Tuesday in a carbon monoxide leak and fire in a Chicago apartment building, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called for high carbon monoxide readings about 4:30 a.m. at the North Side building, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crews found a faulty furnace and returned carbon monoxide levels to normal a short time later, officials said. Residents then were allowed to return to the building.

About 30 minutes later, a small fire was found in one of the units, officials said. The blaze was extinguished a short time after it was discovered.

One person was taken to a hospital with a minor burn, officials said.

